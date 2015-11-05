MORNING BID EUROPE-Islamist threat moves to fore; Egypt's Sisi in London

* A look at the day ahead from Angus MacSwan, Jeremy Gaunt and Mike Dolan. The views expressed are their own.

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain has suspended holiday flights to an Egyptian resort as the likelihood increases that the Russian plane crash over the Sinai peninsula was caused by an Islamist militant bomb. The move annoys the Egyptians just as President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pays a visit to London - but it also hands him a good card. Britain is putting out the welcome mat for the former general, with business and security interests trumping concerns over human rights and a security crackdown. The bombing, if that’s what it turns out to have been, could serve to bolster his position as a strong ally in the fight against militants. Following on from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent trip, Sisi’s visit also shows Britain’s foreign policy following a path reminiscent of the heyday of realpolitik.

The Bank of England meets to discuss interest rates in another “Super Thursday” that also includes the release of minutes and an inflation report, and Governor Mark Carney will hold his now regular news conference afterwards. There are no expectations for a change in rates, but the language used and the announced voting will be scrutinised for clues as to when a hike may be coming. In a nutshell, Carney wants to raise rates, but not yet. Only one person on the policy committee voted for a hike last time. It might suit Carney for there to be two next time -- a gradual turning up of the heat to show financial markets and the public that it is coming. The bank also releases its updated economic data.

Along the same line the European Commission will publish its forecasts for growth, deficit and debt. Some of the significance lies in the assessment of who is breaking budget rules. But the main thrust will be how lies the economy, and whether the European Central Bank is going to have to pump yet more money into the system.

In Rome, the trial is due to start of 59 defendants caught up in the Mafia Capital scandal that has lacerated Rome city council. Prosecutors allege that an organised crime network corrupted an entire generation of city administrators, with both left and right-wing politicians caught up in the sleaze. The duo at the heart of the trial are Massimo Carminati, a notorious one-eyed underworld figure with links to the far right, and his righthand man, Salvatore Buzzi. Together, they are accused of rigging Rome public contracts on everything from garbage disposal to running migrant centres. Prosecutors say they did so with the connivance of politicians.

MARKETS (at 0745 GMT):

Central banks everywhere are hardening their positions. Janet Yellen’s insistence with U.S. Congress on Wednesday that December is a “live possibility” for the Fed’s interest rate liftoff came as ECB chief Mario Draghi restated that all policy options for further easing were on the table for next month’s meeting too. Yellen had pretty punchy private payroll and service sector stuff to back her untypical hawkishisness. Draghi only has to look at the surprise 1.7 percent plunge in September German industrial orders earlier for signs of a spluttering euro zone economy. Given the Fed tilt back toward a December rate hike, the pressure will be on Carney to talk tough too. The BoE will most likely wait for the Fed to go first and then start laying the groundwork for a UK rate rise too. Given that futures now see a greater than 50-50 chance of a Fed hike next month, other asset markets have been relatively sanguine about the signals over the past 24 hours or so.

The biggest movers have been the rise in 2-year Treasury yields to 4-1/2 year highs and the recoil in euro/dollar back under $1.09. Brent crude, weighed also by the latest EIA inventory data, is also down below $49. With commodities off and the dollar up, emerging markets in Asia are under pressure again. But Wall St stocks only fell modestly overnight, helped by good Facebook earnings, and futures point to a bounce later. Shanghai and Tokyo were up smartly. Eurostocks are also pointed higher at the open even after Wednesday’s latest VW shock.

The gap between U.S. and German two-year bond yields hit its widest levels in more than nine years on Thursday as the central bank chiefs on both sides of the Atlantic further emphasised their diverging monetary policy outlooks.

EVENTS/DATA

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to speak at the Cattolica University in Milan (1000 GMT).

Greek parliament votes on reforms demanded by EU/IMF lenders, as part of first bailout review

Bank of England publishes updated growth, inflation and unemployment forecasts, announces rate decision, publishes MPC minutes

BoE Carney speech

Norway central bank has interest rate decision.

European Commission will publish its forecasts for growth, deficit and debt.

UK PM Cameron hosts Egyptian PM Sisi for bilateral talks in Downing Street (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)