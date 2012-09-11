Europe in for normal autumn weather-meteorologist

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - European weather in the autumn should show normal temperature ranges and rainfall until November, German meteorologist Georg Mueller said in a seasonal update on Tuesday, adding October could be cool and dry.

“The latest forecasts keep the trend to a rather nondescript autumn solid with no major deviations from the normal in both northern and central Europe,” Mueller wrote for Point Carbon (PC), a Thomson Reuters company.

“I think some cooler and drier episodes with near or below normal temperatures and precipitation are possible in October though,” he added.

He also said that the winter months looked set to be mild, with warm and wet conditions seen over western and central Europe including southern Scandinavia, but added it was too early for a proper winter forecast.

PC provides data for power, natural gas and CO2 markets.

Weather Services International (WSI) last month posted an early forecast in the same direction, saying the European autumn might be warmer than average.

Providers of power and gas for heating and lighting need to gauge likely weather patterns, as these drive consumer demand and utility buying of energy commodities such as coal and gas. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)