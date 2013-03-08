Normal spring weather seen for Europe - German forecaster

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - Europe is expected to see spring weather in line with normal patterns this year as opposed to especially dry and warm spells in recent years, German meteorologist Georg Mueller said in a monthly report on Friday.

“I think this is realistic and expect no longer-lasting dry and warm episodes,” said Mueller, who monitors weather on behalf of Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.

He said the summer could be partly unsettled in continental Europe, with temperatures near normal without major hot and dry periods, as opposed to earlier forecasts which had not ruled out above-normal temperatures.

Northern Europe should generally be drier and warmer than last year and the same would apply to eastern and southern Europe where such conditions would be a repeat of those seen in 2012, he added.

Forecasts of likely seasonal weather patterns are important for electricity and gas companies which need to assess consumer demand for heating and lighting.

Weather Services International (WSI) said last month that most of Europe could see a warmer than normal spring, but temperatures would vary within the season. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Michael Roddy)