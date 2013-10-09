FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe late winter may be mild, Dec cold - German forecaster
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 9, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 4 years

Europe late winter may be mild, Dec cold - German forecaster

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Northern and continental Europe are expected to see a possibly colder than normal December followed by a milder than normal set-up in the second half of the 2013/14 winter, German meteorologist Georg Mueller said in a monthly report.

Mueller who monitors weather on behalf of Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, issued a seasonal report covering Oct 13 through to March 2014, as Europe nears its peak winter period.

“The models suggest a near normal first half of winter with December being the potentially coldest month,” he said.

“Late winter (Feb-March) has signs for increasing Atlantic influence, which could bring partly wetter and milder than normal weather to the continent and southern Scandinavia,” he added.

While major wet and windy spells were not on the cards for the time being, they remained possible, he also said.

Forecasts of seasonal patterns are needed by electricity and gas companies to assess consumer demand for heating and lighting and drive utility buying of commodities such as coal and gas. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.