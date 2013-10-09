Europe late winter may be mild, Dec cold - German forecaster

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Northern and continental Europe are expected to see a possibly colder than normal December followed by a milder than normal set-up in the second half of the 2013/14 winter, German meteorologist Georg Mueller said in a monthly report.

Mueller who monitors weather on behalf of Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, issued a seasonal report covering Oct 13 through to March 2014, as Europe nears its peak winter period.

“The models suggest a near normal first half of winter with December being the potentially coldest month,” he said.

“Late winter (Feb-March) has signs for increasing Atlantic influence, which could bring partly wetter and milder than normal weather to the continent and southern Scandinavia,” he added.

While major wet and windy spells were not on the cards for the time being, they remained possible, he also said.

Forecasts of seasonal patterns are needed by electricity and gas companies to assess consumer demand for heating and lighting and drive utility buying of commodities such as coal and gas. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)