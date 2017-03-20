FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Warm spring expected for most of Europe -The Weather Company
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 20, 2017 / 8:18 AM / 5 months ago

Warm spring expected for most of Europe -The Weather Company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Most of Europe should experience above normal temperatures from April to June, The Weather Company said on Monday.

"We've seen a pattern reversal in March, with the persistent high pressure across western Europe being replaced by lower pressures, and widespread above-normal temperatures being the rule across the continent," said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with The Weather Company.

There is a risk that a winter pattern will re-emerge in April, which could allow cooler temperatures to return to parts of southern Europe, he added.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

APRIL:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

UK - Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland - Cooler than normal

MAY:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

UK - Slightly cooler than normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal in the east, cooler than normal in the west

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal in the east, cooler than normal in the west

JUNE:

Nordics – Warmer than normal, except in the far east

UK – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.