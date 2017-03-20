Warm spring expected for most of Europe -The Weather Company

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Most of Europe should experience above normal temperatures from April to June, The Weather Company said on Monday.

"We've seen a pattern reversal in March, with the persistent high pressure across western Europe being replaced by lower pressures, and widespread above-normal temperatures being the rule across the continent," said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with The Weather Company.

There is a risk that a winter pattern will re-emerge in April, which could allow cooler temperatures to return to parts of southern Europe, he added.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

APRIL:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

UK - Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland - Cooler than normal

MAY:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

UK - Slightly cooler than normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal in the east, cooler than normal in the west

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal in the east, cooler than normal in the west

JUNE:

Nordics – Warmer than normal, except in the far east

UK – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)