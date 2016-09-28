FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2016

Northland Power could be taken private in strategic review -CFO

Christoph Steitz

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canadian power group Northland Power could be taken private, sold to a strategic investor or remain a stock-market listed entity, its chief financial officer said, as the group is in the middle of a major business review.

Northland Power, currently valued at C$4.06 billion ($3.07 billion), in July announced a strategic review with the aim of boosting growth and shareholder value.

"We're looking for a new owner," Paul Bradley told Reuters at a wind energy conference in Hamburg, adding this could also include selling the group to a private equity firm.

"But we might end up deciding that the market price is the highest and remain listed," he said, adding that a decision was planned for the first quarter of 2017. (Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
