Strong banks suffer as investors rush for triple digit spreads

LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - Europe’s better bank credits are facing a harder battle to sell new issues as investors opt for higher yielding product in a year-end push to boost performance.

On Tuesday, Triple B rated Intesa Sanpaolo uncovered EUR1.8bn of orders from 195 accounts for a EUR1bn five-year transaction, while ABN AMRO struggled to get traction in a busy market. The Single A rated borrower did manage to sell a EUR750m deal at the tight end of guidance, but the leads would only say that the trade was oversubscribed. The deal is now 7bp wider at 86bp. Intesa, on the other hand, is 3bp tighter.

A syndicate banker pointed out the market was winding down approaching year-end and some recent transactions have failed to perform in the secondary market. He did not expect the current trend to necessarily continue into next year.

“There has been a lot of supply and investors have got a lot they can pick from, so as a result have been shunning the transactions that offer the skinniest spreads and some deals are just crawling over the line,” a senior debt banker said.

Financial issuance in European currencies in October and November 2013 has reached almost USD130bn-equivalent according to Thomson Reuters data, exceeding the USD109.83bn-equivalent raised during the same two months last year.

Allied Irish Banks was another beneficiary of demand for higher yielding product on Wednesday. It attracted EUR3.5bn of orders from 300 accounts for its first senior trade since the financial crisis. The EUR500m three-year bond is set to price at 235bp over mid-swaps, 15bp tighter than where it started marketing.

CHANGE OF HEART

Europe’s highest ranking banks were once highly sought by previously risk-adverse investors but the tide appears to have turned. A look at the secondary performance of recent deals by high quality names like NAB, Standard Chartered and Raiffeisen shows the current malaise.

All three priced deals in recent weeks that are now between 3 and 8bp wider.

“Higher quality credits are definitely struggling in this market,” said a syndicate banker.

“Investors are champing at the bit for the likes of Intesa and Allied Irish Banks whereas a Dutch or French bank are a bit more of a trickier sell.”

In order to attract investors, better credits are having to rethink their pricing strategies, which could potentially mean a repricing of their curves.

Credit Agricole managed to attract orders of EUR2bn for EUR1.25bn seven-year bond that initially offered 15-20bp of new issue premium at the mid-swaps plus 90bp area IPTs. That concession was higher than what similar trades had been offering in recent weeks.

“Lessons need to be learned from yesterday’s session. ABN is a rare issuer that didn’t add enough spread to its deal and now it’s paying the price in the secondary market which will be remembered by investors,” said a syndicate official.