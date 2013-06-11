Profitability main concern for European banks - Fitch

LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - Generating a healthy bottom line is the biggest challenge facing European banks, as the combination of poor quality assets, low interest rates and anaemic economic growth act as a drag on profits, Fitch warns.

Speaking at Fitch’s global banking conference in London on Tuesday, Bridget Gandy, managing director in the agency’s financial institutions group, struck a positive note with regard to large European banks’ capital footing and access to funding.

But she said profitability represented the “weakest area” for major financial institutions, with earnings coming under pressure across the continent.

“The common theme we’ve seen is the squeeze on earnings,” said Gandy. “In an environment with low economic growth, a flat yield curve and low interest rates, it’s very hard for banks to make money. We probably need more economic growth before we see profitability return.”

The pressure on earnings comes from differing sources depending on the country. The Spanish banking system’s ongoing struggle with non-performing loans, for instance, means that around 30% of its revenues are needed to cover impairment charges.

BBVA has set aside EUR15bn to cover EUR22bn of non-performing assets, and incurred a net impairment on financial assets of EUR1.4bn over the first quarter. Local rival Santander increased its provisions for loan losses by 28% over the course of 2012 to EUR12.7bn, according to its financial statements, while incurring other impairment losses of EUR2.4bn.

In contrast, loan impairments eat into merely a slither of German banks’ revenues, a situation that Gandy characterised as “probably a bit too good to be true”. If loan impairments were to triple in Germany or France, those institutions’ profit margins would come under real pressure, she said.

HUGE BUFFERS

The situation in southern Europe remains particularly fragile for small banks that could struggle to exit from the ECB’s financing operations without economic growth materialising, Gandy said.

The prospects for large European financials, on the other hand, are far brighter, especially when it comes to funding and capitalisation.

Several larger Spanish and Italian banks, including Spain’s BBVA and Italy’s UniCredit, for example, have proved they have access to capital markets in recent weeks - the former with an Additional Tier 1 bond and the latter with a Tier 2.

At the same time, the capitalisation of European banks continues to improve each year as investors focus on fully loaded Basel III capital ratios, which Fitch expects to settle between 9% and 12% for major banks.

Including the extra layer of subordinated and hybrid securities that banks are building up, the senior credit capital buffer is approaching 20% of risk-weighted assets for most institutions.

“That’s huge - before the crisis it was around 7%,” said Gandy.

She noted that banks will continue to build up subordinated capital buffers, which should help them to sell senior debt more easily and at relatively more attractive prices. Swiss banks are also likely to provide the bank capital model other lenders will look to follow, she said.

Jeremy Baldwin, head of UK institutional fixed income at AIG Investment Management, shared similar views on capital cushions during another panel discussion on the impact of the EU’s banking union on financial markets.

“A bank has got to be pretty rubbish... to burn through that amount of capital, particularly when they’re deleveraging,” he said.