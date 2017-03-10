BRIEF-Everdays says sold up to $5 mln in equity financing
* Sold up to $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhmfUV)
Summary:
**Europe's STOXX 600 up 0.4 pct
**BT leads gains after resolving regulatory battle
**Oil stocks top sectoral gainers as crude comes off lows
**Segro drops after announcing rights issue
**Banking stocks extend gains on prospect of interest rate hikes
**Monte dei Paschi approves restructuring plan
**U.S. jobs data in focus
(Reporting by Helen Reid)
