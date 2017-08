LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**STOXX 600 up 0.2 pct, Portugal outperforms peers

**Wolseley top gainer on strong H1 driven by U.S. growth

**EDP rises after buying out renewable energy subsidiary

**Tenaris shares spike on supportive comments from owner Rocca

**Carillion shares are "pricing a rights issue", says Jefferies

**Aurelius plummets 27 pct as Gotham City attacks (Reporting by Helen Reid)