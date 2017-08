MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European shares inch higher: STOXX up 0.2 pct, FTSE up 0.3 pct

**Oil stocks set for biggest 2-week gain as investor sentiment brightens

**Syngenta-ChemChina deal wins EU approval, stock below bid price

**South Africa exposed stocks slide back as rand dips

**It's time to buy continental European equities, says Citi (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)