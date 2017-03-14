FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares hit day's low weighed by financials and energy - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
March 14, 2017 / 3:00 PM / 5 months ago

European shares hit day's low weighed by financials and energy - For more see the LiveMarkets blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**STOXX 600 down 0.5 pct, snapping 4-day winning streak

**Financials, energy biggest negative weights to STOXX

**Fiat Chrysler spikes after VW doesn't rule out merger talks

**German utilities RWE, Innogy, Uniper rise as M&A report in focus

**Investors cautious ahead of Fed meeting, Dutch vote this week

**UK PM May wins right to launch EU divorce proceedings (Reporting by Helen Reid)

