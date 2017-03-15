FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 5 months ago

European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**Pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.4 pct; FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct

**Financials lend biggest support to STOXX

**Eyes on Fed interest rate decision, Dutch election

**Zodiac plummets on talk Safran could cut bid price, walk away

**Steel company Outokumpu rises on lower ferrochrome prices

**First dividend in six years boosts Italy's Leonardo

**German utility E.ON dips after record 16 bln euro loss

**UK drugmaker Hikma rallies after strong earnings beat (Reporting by Helen Reid)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.