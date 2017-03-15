European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**Pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.4 pct; FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct

**Financials lend biggest support to STOXX

**Eyes on Fed interest rate decision, Dutch election

**Zodiac plummets on talk Safran could cut bid price, walk away

**Steel company Outokumpu rises on lower ferrochrome prices

**First dividend in six years boosts Italy's Leonardo

**German utility E.ON dips after record 16 bln euro loss

**UK drugmaker Hikma rallies after strong earnings beat (Reporting by Helen Reid)