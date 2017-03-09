Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, March 9 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**European shares lower, commodities stocks weigh
**Bank stocks hit session high as Draghi speaks
**STOXX 50 also hits day's high, DAX reduces losses
**ECB keeps policy, guidance unchanged
**Akzo rejects PPG takeover bid, shares soar
**Results in focus: Aviva jumps after strong operating figures
**Domino's Pizza slumps after earnings, Morrisons also down (Reporting by Helen Reid)
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)