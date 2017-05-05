MILAN May 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European shares expected to open down slightly

** Oil price slide seen weighing

** Earnings in focus: BA-owner IAG, Telefonica DE, Engie, Evonik, Skanska

** Syngenta’s takeover is a done deal

** STOXX ended at 20-month high on Thursday, up more than 1 pct so far this week (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)