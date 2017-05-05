BRIEF-Thaihot Group gets approval to issue 7 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
MILAN May 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares expected to open down slightly
** Oil price slide seen weighing
** Earnings in focus: BA-owner IAG, Telefonica DE, Engie, Evonik, Skanska
** Syngenta’s takeover is a done deal
** STOXX ended at 20-month high on Thursday, up more than 1 pct so far this week (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Levy could encourage banks to change funding strategy - analysts
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent