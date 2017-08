MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European shares seen opening little changed

**Futures now trading between flat and rise of 0.2 pct

**Investors cautious ahead of Fed meeting, Dutch elections this week

**Innogy dividend surprises, shares seen up

**HSBC shares rise in Hong Kong after top appointment

**Euro firms to 1-month high, oil hits 3 1/2 month lows (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)