European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog

Summary:
**European index futures trading between 0.2 pct rise and 0.1 pct fall
**Stronger dollar, oil prices seen supporting market
**Stada seen soaring after backing 5.3 bln euro takeover offer
**M&A puts healthcare firm Fresenius in focus
**British regulators investigate Barclays CEO
**Hedge fund wants BHP to drop dual listing, split oil
**In Asia, stocks struggle but Nikkei gains (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)