FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 4 months ago

European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 10 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European index futures trading between 0.2 pct rise and 0.1 pct fall

**Stronger dollar, oil prices seen supporting market

**Stada seen soaring after backing 5.3 bln euro takeover offer

**M&A puts healthcare firm Fresenius in focus

**British regulators investigate Barclays CEO

**Hedge fund wants BHP to drop dual listing, split oil

**In Asia, stocks struggle but Nikkei gains (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.