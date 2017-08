MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

**European equity index futures trading down 0.6-0.7 pct

**Trump's failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform

**Airlines may be lifted by China Southern-American Airlines merger talks

**Stronger euro could weigh on DAX, pound rises to 1-month high (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)