Summary:

**European shares set to open higher - spreadbetters

**Dutch PM Mark Rutte wins election over populist Wilders

**Vedanta owner Agarwal buys 2 bln stake in Anglo American

**German potash miner K+S profit slumps

**Fiat Chrysler's Marchionne says 'zero interest' in merger with VW