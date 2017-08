MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European equity index futures down 0.1-0.3 pct

**STOXX 600 set for weekly gain, up 1.2 pct so far this week

**Airbus legal entanglements deepen with French probe

**Utilities in focus: E.ON sells new shares, Enel lifts dividend

**Bidding process delay could weigh on German drugmaker Stada (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)