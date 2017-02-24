BRIEF-Sanei Architecture Planning to set up Meldia Investment Realty of America, Inc．
* Says the co plans to set up Meldia Investment Realty of America, Inc. in the U.S.
MILAN Feb 24 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares seen opening flat to lower
** Traders cautious after Trump remarks on China
** But STOXX 600 set to end third week of gains
** Earnings likely to drive price action
** RBS posts $8.7 bln loss in ninth straight year (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Says the co plans to set up Meldia Investment Realty of America, Inc. in the U.S.
* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Enersize attracts strategic industrial investors and secures commitments for planned listing on Stockholm First North