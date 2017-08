MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**STOXX, FTSE slip after slightly positive start

**Oil prices up on Middle East tensions, but off highs

**Gains in some energy stocks provide support

**Shares in Qatar's top holdings mixed

**Ocado surges on overseas deal

**Frankfurt, other markets closed for holiday (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)