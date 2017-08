LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European equities edge down, earnings weigh

**Boskalis drops on first full-year loss in decades

**EDF plunges to fresh all-time low after French govt share sale

**Results drive gains in Adidas, G4S

**Eyes on Britain's budget statement at 1230 GMT (Reporting by Helen Reid)