Summary:

**STOXX remains close to 13-month peak

**Unilever's slump after Kraft walks away weighs

**Deutsche Telekom lifts sector on US wireless merger hopes

**French, Italy banks lag positive banking sector; RBS up

**Pearson among most-shorted stocks ahead of earnings

**Volumes seen thin as U.S. markets closed for holiday