5 months ago
European stocks futures edge higher as Brexit negotiating guidelines awaited - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
March 30, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 5 months ago

European stocks futures edge higher as Brexit negotiating guidelines awaited - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European stocks futures open flat to slightly higher

**H&M Q1 profit tops forecast, to launch new brand in H2

**Akzo Nobel activist investor Elliott Advisors says other shareholders want talks with PPG

**China stocks fall on liquidity, property market worries

**Wednesday's Article 50 trigger formally begins Brexit negotiation process

**EU Council President Donald Tusk to send negotiating guidelines to 27 member states (Reporting by Kit Rees)

