European stocks futures edge higher as Brexit negotiating guidelines awaited - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

Summary:
**European stocks futures open flat to slightly higher
**H&M Q1 profit tops forecast, to launch new brand in H2
**Akzo Nobel activist investor Elliott Advisors says other shareholders want talks with PPG
**China stocks fall on liquidity, property market worries
**Wednesday's Article 50 trigger formally begins Brexit negotiation process
**EU Council President Donald Tusk to send negotiating guidelines to 27 member states (Reporting by Kit Rees)