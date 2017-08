LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European stocks futures open higher, FTSE futures lead

**ChemChina, Syngenta mega-deal wins U.S. antitrust approval

**Italy's Veneto banks confirm capital shortfall of 6.4 bln euros

**Allianz-led consortium to bid for Atlantia motorway business

**GSK recalling nearly 600,000 asthma inhalers in U.S.