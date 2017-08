LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**STOXX 600 down 0.3 pct, earnings in focus

**Berendsen slumps after results, WPP also bruised

**Gemalto jumps after 7 pct rise in profit from operations

**Miners Fresnillo and Centamin track gold price lower

**SocGen, BNP Paribas gain on France election poll

**STOXX 600 set to post biggest weekly gain since mid-Dec