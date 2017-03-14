European stocks set to snap winning streak, focus on RWE and Innogy - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**European stocks open lower
**STOXX 600 set to snap 4-day winning streak
**Banks biggest sectoral fallers, basic resources also weak
**RWE rises after says may cut Innogy stake as M&A report in focus
**Rexel gains after Morgan Stanley upgrade
**UK PM May wins right to launch EU divorce proceedings
**FTSE 100 outperforms, supported by sterling weakness
**Investors cautious ahead of Fed meeting, Dutch vote this week (Reporting by Helen Reid)