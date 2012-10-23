FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU sets spread on new 15-year issue
October 23, 2012 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

EU sets spread on new 15-year issue

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - The European Union, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has closed order books on a 15-year bond issue after attracting almost EUR5bn of demand from investors, a bookrunner said.

Lead managers BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis and UBS have set the final pricing on the deal at 36bp over mid-swaps, from revised guidance of plus 35bp-38bp and an initial marketing level of the high 30s over.

The transaction is expected to be sized at EUR3bn. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Julian Baker)

