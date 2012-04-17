UPDATE 2-EU sells long-dated benchmark bond

(Updates with details of bond)

By Helene Durand and John O‘Donnell

LONDON/ BRUSSELS, April 17 - The European Union successfully sold its third long-dated benchmark bond of 2012 on Tuesday, reporting strong demand in what was seen as a test of investor appetite for euro zone debt as the region’s sovereign crisis flares up again.

The European Commission announced the placement of 1.8 billion euros with a maturity of 26 years and said in a statement late on Tuesday that the “operation met with widespread investor demand”.

The proceeds will be lent on to Portugal as part of its financial aid package.

The transaction comes after two weeks of heightened volatility in some eurozone sovereign debt.

Spain in particular has been in focus with its yields moving above 6 percent for the first time in four months last week.

This did not deter the EU from raising longer-dated debt again. It follows 20-year and 30-year deals priced already in 2012.

In the statement, it said: “The Commission considers the successful issuances a sign of confidence in the European stability measures.”

Additional funding of 2.7 billion euros will be carried out until the end of May for Portugal in shorter maturities.

The 1.8 billion euro bond matures on 4 April 2038, pays a coupon of 3.375 percent and was priced at mid-swaps plus 87 basis points, for a total yield of 3.428 percent. The funding cost will be passed on to Portugal without any margin.

Germany led the demand with 74 percent of the allocations, followed by the UK with 14 percent. Insurers had almost half of the allocation. Asset managers and pension funds took roughly one fifth each.

The transaction was carried out by the European Commission on behalf of the EU under the European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM). (Reporting by Helene Durand in London and John O‘Donnell in Brussels)