EU 26-yr bond order book closes over EUR2bn
April 17, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

EU 26-yr bond order book closes over EUR2bn

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - The European Union’s latest foray in the bond market has attracted more than EUR2bn of demand, for a 26-year security. The order book is now closed and the deal is set to be priced later today.

Lead managers on the transaction, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank and HSBC have left spread guidance unchanged at 88bp area over mid-swaps.

The European Union can raise a maximum of EUR1.8bn with this transaction, which is its third foray at the long-end of the curve in 2012. The issuer intends to do another benchmark, most likely a 10-year before the end of May.

