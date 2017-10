LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The European Union, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, aims to raise at least EUR2bn from its planned 10-year bond deal, and is testing investor appetite for the transaction at mid-swaps plus 60bp area, one of the lead managers on the trade said.

Credit Agricole, DZ Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale are joint-lead managers. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Aimee Donnellan)