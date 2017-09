June 2 (Reuters) - European Islamic Investment Bank Plc :

* Seeking authority from shareholders to undertake a tender offer and intends to commence process as soon as possible

* Tender offer at a price of 5 pence per ordinary share for up to 20 million pounds subject to having sufficient distributable reserves and receiving approval from shareholders

