BRIEF-Court discontinues bankruptcy proceedings against Europejski Fundusz Hipoteczny

Sept 26(Reuters) - Europejski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA :

* Said on Thursday that following withdrawal of all applications for the company’s bankruptcy with liquidation filed by Tomasz Kaplanowski, Eleni Wrobel, Roman Blaszczuk and BDO sp. z o.o. as well as the company’s application for bankruptcy with possibility of creditors agreement, Regional Court in Warsaw discontinued proceedings in all matters

* Said that the Court’s ruling will be valid in seven days

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: