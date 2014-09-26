FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Court discontinues bankruptcy proceedings against Europejski Fundusz Hipoteczny
#Bankruptcy News
September 26, 2014 / 6:34 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Court discontinues bankruptcy proceedings against Europejski Fundusz Hipoteczny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26(Reuters) - Europejski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA :

* Said on Thursday that following withdrawal of all applications for the company’s bankruptcy with liquidation filed by Tomasz Kaplanowski, Eleni Wrobel, Roman Blaszczuk and BDO sp. z o.o. as well as the company’s application for bankruptcy with possibility of creditors agreement, Regional Court in Warsaw discontinued proceedings in all matters

* Said that the Court’s ruling will be valid in seven days

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
