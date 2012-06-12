FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-RESEARCH ALERT-Goldman Sachs raises Nobel Biocare to buy
June 12, 2012 / 9:32 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - * Goldman Sachs adds Nobel Biocare to pan europe conviction buy list * Goldman Sachs raises Nobel Biocare to buy from neutral * Goldman Sachs cuts Sanofi to sell from neutral; adds to pan Europe conviction sell list * Goldman Sachs raises Glaxosmithkline Plc price target to 1550p from 1425p; rating neutral * Goldman Sachs cuts Ipsen price target to 20 eur from 22 eur; rating neutral * Goldman Sachs raises Roche price target to sfr 220 from sfr 200; rating buy For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580

