FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europris IPO values retailer at up to NOK 8.7 bln
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 8, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Europris IPO values retailer at up to NOK 8.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian retailer Europris plans to raise 850 million crowns ($107 million) in an initial public offering, valuing the firm at between 7.22 billion to 8.70 billion Norwegian crowns, the company said on Monday.

Europris will sell between 16 million and 19.8 million new shares at 43-53 crowns each, while top owner Nordic Capital and some other shareholders will sell between 40.3 million and 65.2 million shares.

ABG Sundal Collier Norge ASA and Goldman Sachs International are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, SEB and Merrill Lynch International are joint bookrunners, while Moelis & Company advices the company and Nordic Capital.

The firm plans to list on the Oslo bourse on June 19. ($1 = 7.9505 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.