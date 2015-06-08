Europris IPO values retailer at up to NOK 8.7 bln

OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian retailer Europris plans to raise 850 million crowns ($107 million) in an initial public offering, valuing the firm at between 7.22 billion to 8.70 billion Norwegian crowns, the company said on Monday.

Europris will sell between 16 million and 19.8 million new shares at 43-53 crowns each, while top owner Nordic Capital and some other shareholders will sell between 40.3 million and 65.2 million shares.

ABG Sundal Collier Norge ASA and Goldman Sachs International are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, SEB and Merrill Lynch International are joint bookrunners, while Moelis & Company advices the company and Nordic Capital.

The firm plans to list on the Oslo bourse on June 19. ($1 = 7.9505 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)