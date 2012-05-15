FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Euroseas reports wider loss; shares down
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 9:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Euroseas reports wider loss; shares down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 loss/shr $0.29 vs $0.02 last year

* Q1 rev down 2 pct to $13.9 mln

May 15 (Reuters) - Drybulk shipper Euroseas Ltd posted a wider quarterly loss as it sold a vessel and idled two others in the oversupply-hit market, sending its shares down 6 percent after the bell.

The Athens, Greece-based company cut its dividend by 16 percent to 4 cents per share.

January-March net loss widened to $9 million, or 29 cents per share, from $590,613, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company broke even.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $13.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected a net loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $13.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, valued at $46.75 million, closed at $1.45 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. The stock has lost about 70 percent of its value in the last year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.