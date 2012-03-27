Rostelecom, MegaFon plan joint bid for Euroset-paper

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian telecoms operators Rostelecom and MegaFon are in talks to jointly bid for Russian businessman Alexander Mamut’s stake in cellphone retailer Euroset, business daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday.

The parties are discussing a cash and share deal that would see Mamut get 100 percent of internet holding company SUP that is currently owned by Alisher Usmanov who also owns 31 percent of MegaFon, the newspaper wrote.

The stake is worth an estimated $1.5 billion.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Euroset co-owner Alexander Mamut has been looking to sell his 50.1 percent stake since last December, and Rostelecom has publicly expressed interest.

Rostelecom and Mamut were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)