PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - French real-estate investment trust (REIT) Eurosic said on Monday it has agreed to sell two office buildings in Paris to a fund advised by JPMorgan for 508 million euros ($671 million).

The agreement is preliminary and is expected to be completed at the end of June 2012, Eurosic said in a statement. The proceeds will go towards reducing debt and boosting its investment coffers.