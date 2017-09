Oct 15 (Reuters) - Eurosnack SA :

* Says following increase in the company's capital, CORVUS Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Aktywow Niepublicznych (CORVUS FIZ) has its stake in the company decreased from 25.62 percent to 17.03 percent