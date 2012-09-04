FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Jefferies starts Voestalpine, ArcelorMittal with buy
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Jefferies starts Voestalpine, ArcelorMittal with buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Sept 4 (Reuters) - * Jefferies starts Voestalpine with buy; price target eur 30 * Jefferies starts Arcelormittal with buy; price target eur 15 * Jefferies starts ThyssenKrupp with hold; price target eur 17.50 * Jefferies starts SSAB with hold; price target SEK55 * Jefferies starts Salzgitter with hold; price target eur 32 * Jefferies starts Kloeckner with underperform; price target eur 6 * Jefferies starts coverage of European steel sector with bearish outlook For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.