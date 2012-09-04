REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Jefferies starts Voestalpine, ArcelorMittal with buy

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Sept 4 (Reuters) - * Jefferies starts Voestalpine with buy; price target eur 30 * Jefferies starts Arcelormittal with buy; price target eur 15 * Jefferies starts ThyssenKrupp with hold; price target eur 17.50 * Jefferies starts SSAB with hold; price target SEK55 * Jefferies starts Salzgitter with hold; price target eur 32 * Jefferies starts Kloeckner with underperform; price target eur 6 * Jefferies starts coverage of European steel sector with bearish outlook For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580