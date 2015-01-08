FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurotech reorganizes its M2M/IoT line of business
January 8, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eurotech reorganizes its M2M/IoT line of business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Eurotech SpA :

* Announced on Wednesday it has launched a project to enhance its Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) offering

* Said the project includes activation of a dedicated team of consulting services to support customers in the design of innovative M2M/IoT applications

* The new consulting services will be added to the already available offer of hardware, software and services, with the aim to broaden the spectrum of activity of the company and the ability to obtain design wins and orders

* M2M/IoT line of business will be integrated with the sales structures of the local units

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

