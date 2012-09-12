FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Eurotech wins $60 mln U.S. train tracking order
#Industrials
September 12, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Italy's Eurotech wins $60 mln U.S. train tracking order

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italian technology company Eurotech said on Wednesday it has been awarded a three-year, $60 million rail transportation contract in the United States, sending its shares to their highest in more than five months.

Eurotech, in which Italian aerospace and industrial group Finmeccanica has an 11 percent stake, said it would supply computer contractor Science Applications International Corp with a Positive Train Location system for tracking trains.

Chairman and Chief Executive Roberto Siagri told Reuters the order would generate revenues of a few millions already in 2012 “but the bulk (of the extra revenues) will be spread over the next two years with a possible tail in 2015”.

He also said Eurotech was starting to work more with Finmeccanica in areas such as transportation and security. “We are trying to seize opportunities together,” he said.

At 10.25 GMT Eurotech’s shares were up 13 percent at 1.32 euros, having risen as much as 18 percent. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Greg Mahlich) (danilo.masoni@thomsonreuters.com; +39-02-66129734; Reuters Messaging: www.twitter.com/damasoni)

