UPDATE 1-Espirito Santo cuts Vivendi, TeliaSonera to sell

* Sees low single-digit voice revenue growth over the medium to long-term * Expects falling mobile termination rates to impact pricing * Says voice pricing may continue to fall in the medium to long-term July 24 (Reuters) - European telecom companies' voice revenue growth is likely to slow to the low single digits over the medium to long term, warned Espirito Santo Investment Bank, downgrading Vivendi SA and TeliaSonera AB to "sell." The European mobile industry faces an uncertain future as mobile termination rates -- fees a telecom company pays another for carrying a call originated in its network -- continue to fall, resulting in new pricing models, Espirito Santo said. "New pricing models ... will lead to increased pressure on mobile voice revenue for the European mobile industry over the medium to long term," analyst Andrew Hogley wrote in a note to clients. Voice revenues at European telecom companies will see pressure from sluggish call volume growth and lower potential for increased usage, the brokerage said. Hogley -- a five-star rated analyst for the return performance of his recommendations on companies under his coverage, according to Thomson Reuters' StarMine -- also downgraded Elisa Oyj and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS to "sell" from "neutral." Hogley cut his price target on a slew of European telecom stocks, including Belgacom SA, Deutsche Telekom AG , France Telecom SA and KPN NV. The STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications Index was down 0.4 percent at 482.08 points at 0843 GMT on Tuesday. Company Name RIC Fair Value Rating New Old Belgacom eur10.70 eur13 Sell Deutsche Telekom eur7 eur7.25 Sell Elisa eur14.40 eur17.80 Sell France Telecom eur14 eur17 Buy Hellenic Telecom eur3.40 eur4.75 Buy Iliad eur90 eur82 Sell KPN eur6.40 eur7.40 Sell Portugal Telecom eur4.70 eur4.80 Buy Sonaecom eur1.90 eur2.10 Buy Swisscom Sfr305 Sfr315 Sell TDC Dkk53 Dkk55.50 Buy Tele2 Sek135 Sek150 Buy Telecom Italia eur1 eur1.10 Buy Telefonica eur9.30 eur9.27 Neutral Telekom Austria eur6 eur7 Sell Telenor Nok130 Nok135 Buy TeliaSonera Sek38 Sek42.50 Sell Turkcell 7.30tl 8.60tl Sell Vivendi eur12 eur12.50 Sell Vodafone 210p 230p Buy