FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurotunnel to buy ex-SeaFrance assets
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 11, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

Eurotunnel to buy ex-SeaFrance assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Eurotunnel is to buy the three ships of bankrupt cross-Channel ferry operator SeaFrance for 65 million euros ($81.32 million), the Channel tunnel operator said in a statement on Monday, dipping its toe into sea transport.

The announcement of the acquisition, confirming a report in the Le Figaro newspaper, comes after a Paris Commercial Court decided earlier on Monday to accept an offer from Eurotunnel following the administration of state-owned SeaFrance on Jan. 9.

The acquisition will be made through a Eurotunnel financial named Eurotransmanche and should create about 600 jobs combined in France and in Britain, Eurotunnel said.

Eurotunnel will lease the ferries to an independent operator made up partly of ex-SeaFrance employees, a Eurotunnel spokesman said.

The ferries - The Berlioz, The Rodin and The Nord-Pas-de-Calais - require a technical overhaul before being brought into commercial service, it said. SeaFrance is a unit of French state-owned railway operator SNCF.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.