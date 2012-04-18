FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurotunnel profits from SeaFrance demise
April 18, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Eurotunnel profits from SeaFrance demise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - Channel Tunnel operator Groupe Eurotunnel on Wednesday reported growth in first-quarter revenue and traffic volumes, saying it had benefited from the demise of bankrupt cross-Channel ferry operator SeaFrance.

Eurotunnel, which boasts Goldman Sachs as a 15-percent shareholder, said quarterly revenue rose 21 percent at constant exchange rates to 222.5 million euros ($292 million).

“Shuttle traffic increased significantly in all areas,” the company said in a statement. “Eurotunnel benefitted from the transfer of some traffic from SeaFrance which ceased operations in November 2011, but proportionally less than the other cross-Channel operators who put (in) significant extra capacity.”

The Paris commercial court ruled in November that ailing SeaFrance should be put into liquidation, rejecting two offers to acquire the company.

$1 = 0.7610 euros Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark Potter

