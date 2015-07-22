Eurotunnel profit rises, calls for help on security costs

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Eurotunnel reported a 9 percent rise in first-half core profit on Wednesday, driven by a recovery in the British economy, and strong freight and truck traffic.

The operator of the Channel Tunnel linking France and Britain said it was confident this positive trend would continue in the second part of the year and kept its goal for higher profit this year and next.

Chief Executive Jacques Gounon cautioned, however, that a large concentration of migrants in the Calais area fleeing war, political turmoil and poverty, could continue to cause disruption to traffic and lead to additional security costs.

Some 13 million euros ($14.2 million) were spent on security measures in the first six months of 2015, as much as in the whole of 2014, and Eurotunnel said it was asking France and Britain to reimburse 9.7 million.

“Public authorities underestimate the migrant situation,” Gounon told a conference call, referring to migrants’ daily attempts to board lorries and trains heading for Britain.

Eurotunnel carries Eurostar high-speed trains between Paris, Brussels and London, as well as shuttle trains containing passenger cars, coaches and freight trucks.

First-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 252 million euros, in line with the average of analyst forecasts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Eurotunnel is still aiming for EBITDA of 535 million euros this year and 580 million in 2016, against 498 million last year, Gounon said.

First-half revenue rose 9 percent to 649 million euros, with traffic growing 8 percent for truck shuttles and 13 percent for freight trains.

Eurostar trains carried 1,159,863 passengers in the first half against 1,120,487 in the year-ago period, despite a difficult start to the year due to the Islamist militant attacks in Paris in January.

MyFerryLink, the ferry service between Britain and France, posted a 33 percent revenue jump to 52.1 million euros and an EBITDA loss of 2 million.

In June, Eurotunnel said it was selling its Calais-to-Dover ferry business to Danish rival DFDS to end its lengthy battle with British competition authorities.

The move has sparked a series of strikes at the Calais port by ferry workers trying to prevent job cuts stemming from the sale. ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)