Channel Tunnel traffic resumes after workers blocked port

LILLE, June 30 (Reuters) - Traffic through the Channel Tunnel resumed on Tuesday after angry workers forced its closure for several hours by setting fire to tyres thrown onto railway tracks near its entrance on the French side.

“Traffic has resumed around 1700 (or 1500 GMT) in both directions,” a Eurotunnel spokeswoman told Reuters.

Workers at ferry service MyFerryLink are trying to prevent job cuts after their company was sold to a Danish firm earlier this month. It is the second time they have shut the tunnel in less than a week, causing chaos for trucking firms and holidaymakers. (Reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Ingrid Melander)