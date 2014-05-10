FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's Conchita Wurst wins Eurovision Song Contest
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2014 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

Austria's Conchita Wurst wins Eurovision Song Contest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 11 (Reuters) - Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday with a grandiose James Bond-theme-like ballad “Rise Like a Phoenix”, before an international TV audience of around 180 million people in 45 countries.

Wurst, sporting high heels, butterfly eyelashes and a full beard, won the competition, defeating the Netherlands’ modern country duo The Common Linnets.

It was Austria’s first victory since 1966. The contest has been held every year since 1956. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.