Austria's Conchita Wurst wins Eurovision Song Contest

COPENHAGEN, May 11 (Reuters) - Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday with a grandiose James Bond-theme-like ballad “Rise Like a Phoenix”, before an international TV audience of around 180 million people in 45 countries.

Wurst, sporting high heels, butterfly eyelashes and a full beard, won the competition, defeating the Netherlands’ modern country duo The Common Linnets.

It was Austria’s first victory since 1966. The contest has been held every year since 1956. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Peter Cooney)