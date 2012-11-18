FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB'S Asmussen - more Greek aid likely needed after 2013-14 deal
November 18, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

ECB'S Asmussen - more Greek aid likely needed after 2013-14 deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen told German television on Sunday that Greece would probably need a follow-up programme for the years following 2014 after the euro zone next week agrees on funding for Greece for the next couple of years.

“We should next week settle the financing for the years 2013 and 2014 but you have to be honest and say we do not really expect the country to have access to markets in 2015 and 2016, that means a follow-up programme would be necessary,” Asmussen told ZDF ’s Berlin direkt.

